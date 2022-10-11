Hoodlums Attack Council Headquarters In Ebonyi, Set Election Materials Ablaze

Suspected hoodlums have attacked the council headquarters of Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, setting some materials for next year’s election ablaze.

The spokesman of Ebonyi State Police Command SP Chris Anyanwu confirmed the attack in a telephone chat with Channels Television on Monday in Abakaliki.

The newly sworn-in chairman of the council, Ogodali Nomeh, also said the hoodlums in their numbers set ablaze a store housing some electoral materials just a few months before the forthcoming polls.

This is coming barely one month after the swearing-in of new council chairmen in the state.

Other reports say the hoodlums forced their way into some of the offices, where vital documents were kept, carting some away while setting the remaining items ablaze.

Meanwhile, SP Anyanwu says that the police force in the state has launched an investigation in a bid to get to the root of the matter, arrest those behind the attack and bring them to book.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/10/10/hoodlums-attack-council-headquarters-in-ebonyi-set-electoral-materials-ablaze/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related