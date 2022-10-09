How 101 Boko Haram Members Were Freed From Kirikiri. See Full Names – FIJ

An insider in the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, Lagos State, has narrated to FIJ how 101 suspected Boko Haram terrorists were released from the facility on Saturday morning.

Speaking to FIJ on Sunday, the source said wardens at the facility let them out of the medium and maximum security facilities as part of a swap deal with the terrorists for the release of travellers who were abducted in Kaduna on March 28.

They told FIJ that the freed terror suspects had been awaiting trial since 2009, and had spoken about their release happening before a new administration took over.

The source said, “They secretly released 101 Boko Haram suspects at about 6 am. The negotiations had been ongoing for some months.

“We used to pray together. During prayers, they spoke Hausa, and they told me they would be going home by October.

“Early yesterday (Saturday) morning, they owned the cell door and called them out. They had returned their properties already.

“I used to speak with one Adamu in G3 cell. He is no longer here. He is tall and slim, and has a long face.

“They told me that their release was based on negotiations and the pressure their sponsors gave Buhari. They felt if they didn’t get released before a new president, who might not be their tribesman, took the seat, they might not be granted amnesty.

“The controller of corrections, Ben-Rabbi Freeman, had been there multiple times to meet with them.”

The source said the freed inmates knew of the Kuje jailbreak before it occurred, and had shared the details without mentioning specific dates.

This source also said the freed inmates did not usually associate themselves with other inmates unless they were Hausa speakers, and had been prepped on how to stay off the radar after their release.

“When they spoke about their release, I asked how I would reach them, and they said they had been warned not to open bank accounts and use mobile lines, as it would be easier to track them,” the source added.

The inmates released, according to this source, are:

Muhammad Ridwan

Malam Aji

Muhammad Bukar

Kachala Umara

Tijjani Ibrahim

Abba Hassan

Muhammad Tahir

Abdurrahman Muhammad

Musa Fushimngamdu

Isyaku Haladu

Muhammad Musa

Abubakar Aminami

Muhammad Tahir Mahmud Tchad

Muhammad Muhammad

Abdullahi Adamu

Idriss Abubakar

Adamualkasim

Abdullahi Abubakar

Baffa Ajibukar

Modukime Sale

Alhaji Modugrema

Ahmad Abuzar

Baba Ganawali

Yunusa Ibrahim Sabo

Adam Konto

Muhammad Muktar

Abba Hassan

Muhammad Abba Mamman

Abu Umaru

Ali Usman

Abdullahi Abubakar Mubi

Sale Adamu

Abdulwaheed Ibrahim

Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar

Muhammad Abubakar

Idris Hashim

Abu Barra Abubakar

Baba Ganamodu

Muhammad Ali

Abdullah Abubakar

Muhammad Hilanta

Muhammad Muktar

Abdulwahid Abdulssalam

Adamu Abdullahi

Aliyu Abdullahi

Alkaseem Abdulahi

Husaini Aliyu

Abdullahi Isah

Husaini Yusuf

Yusuf Muhammad Hamisu

Muhammad Yakubu

Salisu Bilyaminu

Bulama Muhammad

Haruna Umaru

Abdullahi Abubakar

Haruna Shitu

Abdusallam Muhammad

Kabiru Ladan

Mansur Muhammad

Abdullah Aliyu

Abdulmummeen Ibrahim

Muhammad Lawan

Haruna Adamu

Kabiru Ibrahim

Umar Abubakar

Nasuru Garba

Hamza Yakubu

Musa Ali

Muhammad Auwal

Nura Abdullah

Sa’adu Abdurrauf

Sulaiman Jibirin

Yakubu Bello

Adamu Saidu

Muhammad Jidda

Abubakar Na Tuka

Abba Hassan

Maji Umaru

Umaru Adamu Subari

Ibrahim Abba

Muhammad Nur Hassan

Baba Gana Musa

Muhammad Yusuf

Sadiq Buba

Adamu Musa

Mustafa Yahya

Muhammad Muktar

Umara Tijjani

Umar Brema

Suleiman Adamu

Muhammad Muazu

Kabiru Aminu

Siraja Abdullah

Husaini Abdullah

Hamisu Abdullah

Aliyu Abubakar

Isa Ahmad

Alhaji Kambar

Auwal Mati

Bashiru Hamisu

Ahmad Yusuf.

FIJ sent an email to the Ministry of Interior, but as of press time, there was no response.



https://fij.ng/article/insider-how-101-boko-haram-members-were-freed-from-kirikiri-and-their-full-names/

