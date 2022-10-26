‘How Can I Stop My Cat From Begging For Food?’

Cat lovers in the house, I need your advise.

I have a cat that I buy cat food for, but this same cat doesn’t seems to be content with only its food anymore and would eventually come to me with a big visible full stomach and still beg for food from me whenever I eat.

It wasn’t like this before and it only started recently.

I don’t believe in beating up domestic animals, especially cats, but I sometimes find myself fighting over a plate of food with this cat and whenever I try to shout at it, most of the time it would meow back at me instead of being frightened.

I’m worried that one day it’s gonna display these same manners towards visitors when I offer them food and I know how a lot of black Africans hate cats and can’t stand them.

What can I do to make it stop begging for food whenever I eat?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related