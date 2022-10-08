How Do You Handle Frequent Sexual Urge?

Hi

To those that have probably been there or have an idea about it.

How do you handle sexual urges especially if your partner is not available.

It happens that hubby has been away for quite some time, eight month precisely and he isn’t coming back any moment.

These days has just been messy for me as I am always Hot and wet as fhhuckk, whenever I get up from bed, my pant is always soaked. I have tried to suppress the pressure to touch myself or use objects but it seems the pressure is overcoming me, damn I hardly even concentrate on any other thing, my mind is just fhhhuccked up right now, all my thoughts are bordered on dirty wild sex almost all day.

Are there therapists or some kinda experts one can talk to, I really fear for myself.

