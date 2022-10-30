How God Can Grant Your Heart Desires

TODAY’S VERSE

“May he grant your heart’s desires and make all your plans succeed.” Psalms 20:4 (NLT)

TODAY’S THOUGHT

At first glance this verse sounds like it came straight from a Chinese Fortune Cookie factory. You read it and think, “Did I see this on a success motivation poster?” But then, if you take the time to remember that this is God’s word, you start to meditate on this phrase and find that it is full of deep meaning.

First I stop to think about the responsibility this verse puts on me as a person who dreams and has desires. When is the last time I desired a God-sized desire? What have I desired that would be worthy of God’s consideration, let alone His blessing? What do I want to see happen that would possibly be aligned with the will of God?

More than desire, what have I spent time on and planned for the Kingdom of God? What success am I asking for that would be worthy of God’s favor? Finally, who will get the glory if our desires came true and our plans succeeded? God put you and I here to live for Him. He wants us to use our heart to desire great and mighty things for Him. We are His ambassadors and He chooses to live His will through our lives. Let us plan and desire with all our heart great and mighty things for His Glory.

TODAY’S PRAYER

Father, birth in my heart a desire to do Your will with my life. Give me a dream. Give me a passion. And then Father, help these desires, passions and dreams turn into a plan. Might the plan become a reality, through Your mighty power and for Your Glory and honor. In Jesus Name.

AMEN

TODAY’S AFFIRMATION & MEDITATION

God helps me with my desires

Quiet your heart before God. Ask Him, “Lord, what do you want me to do with my life? What should I desire? Sit quiet before God and let Him speak to you.

Meditate on living for Him. Let Him birth passion and desire in your heart. Say, “Lord, I want to do your will, give me a dream. Birth a desire and purpose in me.” Spend a few moments before Him and purpose to do this over and over as God build a dream into your heart.

