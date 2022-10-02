How Has God Been Faithful To You In The Last 9 Months?

When I cast my mind back to January 1 when this year started up till now, all I can do is to thank God for his faithfulness.

God has really kept my family alive. My entire family has covid in March and God saw us through.

Also, I got an international job opportunity in Europe. I grew up wanting to work in the International environment. So, in March, I sent an email to an institution in Switzerland where I had earlier gone for a short course dome years ago, and asked them if I could participate in this year’s training. For days, I didn’t get any response from them. After some time, the Associate Director of the institution responded and asked if I was interested in working for them for duration of the program. That was how I got a temporary job with an invitation from the Swiss Government. That experience got closer to the realization of my age-long dream, and I belief I will soon join the international environment on a full-time basis.

From January to October, God has been faithful. Glory be to Jesus Christ.

What has been your own experience? Pls, share it. Remember, we overcome the dragon by the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimonies.

