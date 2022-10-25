How To Calculate Bags Of Feed Needed To Raise 100 Christmas Broilers

HOW TO CALCULATE THE BAGS OF FEED YOU WILL NEED TO RAISE 100 BROILERS YOU WANT TO SELL DURING CHRISTMAS TIME.

The question of how much feed per broiler chicken is a very interesting one that farmers should often ask.

And it is pretty wise to ask this question. To know how much feed per broiler chicken, is to know what it takes and the capital needed to raise the number of birds you have in mind.

This requires a sort of broiler chicken feed calculation. As a rule or guide,

a broiler will eat about twice the target weight in Kg you want them to have

Usually, it is a little over 2X the total body weight you want them to have before you sell them off.

. That is, if you desire your birds to have a 2 kg body weight within 5 weeks, you should be ready to use a little over 4kg of feed per bird within their 1st week to their 4th week.

For example, you have 100 broilers, and you want them to achieve 4Kg in 9 weeks, using

the 2x principle, you will need 2 x 4kg (of feed) per bird within that 9 weeks.

That is; 2 x 4Kg =8Kg which means you have to feed each of your birds a total of 8kg of feed within 9 weeks.

The total feed required for the 100 broilers will be

8kg feed per bird × the number of birds (100) =800Kg

Remember that a bag

Of feed is 25Kg.

Therefore; the total number of which is 800Kg divided by 25kg=32 bags of feeds.

This also means you will need 32bags of feed to raise 100 birds from week 1-week 9 to make them weigh atleast 4kg per bird in 9 weeks.

You can add 1 bag since most feed companies’ measurements do not

read 25Kg after weighing them.

I hope the example gives you more understanding?

Broiler Production Tips

Price of day-old chicks

=₦500- #550

Price of broiler starter= #9,000 (New Hope).

Broiler farming is all about the number of chickens you can raise and sell, therefore, the more the number of birds you can raise and sell, the higher the profit.

Your selling price varies depending on your target market and location.

A very important thing to consider is to have a cold room or partner with one and sell directly to consumers. Because middlemen e.g. market women can frustrate you

if you are not careful, and never sell your birds on credit. You didn’t raise them on credit, so don’t sell on credit unless you sign an MOU with the buyer

The bottom line is, broiler raising is very lucrative if you have buyers and sell at a good price. It is also a business of numbers, and the number of batches you can do in a year determines.

Just imagine that you have a deal of supplying 1000 or 2000 birds every 7 weeks constantly, trust me, within a year, you would have added a couple of zeros to your bank account.

