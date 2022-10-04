Husband Ties Wife To Well Over Infidelity; Boyfriend Escapes Through Window

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Enraged by the discovery of his wife’s alleged infidelity, a truck driver, Muyiwa Sikiru, has publicly disgraced the wife by tying her to a well in Oke- Aro area of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the husband had travelled for three months only to return to discover that another man was cohabiting with his wife in their matrimonial home.

He reportedly work outside the state but preferred to settle his wife and their three-year-old son, in Akure metropolis.

On arrival at his house, sources said his neighbours and friends who noticed that another man had moved in with his wife informed him of his wife’s escapades.

Irked by the ugly news, he reportedly dragged the wife from the room and tied her to the well outside the house.

The boyfriend, who had gone to the restroom to have his bath reportedly escaped through the window when he overheard the man shouting at the top of his voice.

Vanguard gathered that the timely intervention of some elders in the area prevented the husband from harming the wife for her alleged infidelity.

They later pleaded with him and later took the couple to the police station for an amicable settlement of the matter.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comments but a police officer said that the matter was later settled at the police station in the town.

Meanwhile, the husband, insisted that the intruder and his wife’s boyfriend should be arrested and that he was ready to press charges against him.

VANGUARD

Ondo man ties wife to well for ‘infidelity’

By Osagie Otabor,

A truck driver, Muyiwa Sikiru, has tied his wife to a well for alleged infidelity.

The incident occurred at Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Neighbours said the truck driver took the action after he returned from a three months journey to celebrate the Independence Day holiday only to discover that his wife has brought in another man.

He was said to have been peeved that his wife could brought in her lover to the house with their three year-old son

A source said Sikiru settled his family in one room apartment in Akure and travelled to another state to source for a means of livelihood.

It was gatherd that one of his friends informed him that another man has been co-habitating with his wife.

The enraged husband reportedly tied his wife to pole attached to a well even as the woman’s lover managed to escape.

Sources said the man bound his estranged wife’s wrists and tied her to the pole of a well in front of the house while other neighbours helped to carry their child.

It was gathered that the lover boy, who had gone to the bathroom to have his bath before the arrival of the man, escaped through the window when he overhead the man’s voice.

Both husband and wife were said to have been taken to the police station after some sympathizers freed the wife.



THE NATION

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related