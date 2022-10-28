Hysterics As 3D Model Of ‘First Human Created By God’ Actually Vin Diesel (Pix)

Vin Diesel has become the latest star to be teased in the viral meme trend that sees Twitter users post 3D-rendered versions of famous celebrities to comedic effect.

The Fast and Furious actor’s name began trending on Twitter after the Alamo Drafthouse New York City account tweeted out a computer animated image of a man bearing a distinct resemblance to Vin Diesel alongside a spoof claim regarding its origins.

“Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked,” they wrote alongside the picture.

The gag soon went viral, with the original tweet garnering over 11,500 retweets, 19,500 quote tweets and 128,700 likes. The Vin Diesel wisecracks, meanwhile, flew thick and fast.

“Was his name Vin Diesel?” Tisaiyan asked, while Mfanelo couldn’t resist a reference to Dom Toretto’s favorite catchphrase from the Fast and Furious movies, writing: “And God said unto him; let there be FAMILY.”

He wasn’t alone in that respect. Dr_Alexe dubbed the image: “The first family man,” with amee_ehelamal adding: “Bro didn’t lie when he said ‘family is everything.’ Bro started family.”

Others couldn’t resist coming up with their own spoof 3D reconstructions. One had a suggestion for Eve:



