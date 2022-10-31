Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has declared he would not be having money conversations with anyone, who hasn’t made $100m this year, IGBERETV reports.

The Grammy award-winning singer stated this on his InstaStory on Sunday. He said, “I can’t talk money with you if you haven’t made $100m this year.”

Burna Boy’s post is coming hours after singer, Wizkid boasted about earning a lot of money Wizkid also promised to open a class for interested persons “to come learn how to get all you deserve with less work and smart business choices.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1431216/burna-boy-cant-talk-money-havent-made-100m-year/

