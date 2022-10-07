‘I Don’t Know My Real Age, And It’s Disturbing’

Like you read up there, I don’t actually know my age, but I can remember some event way back,

I lost my mum and dad so early and I grew up with grandma.

I remember my uncle coming to take me back to lag, in year 2000 precisely and I remember very well when that bomb blast at Ikeja cantoment happened for days in Lagos.

Now key important things to know is, when my uncle came to take me back to lag it was during third term holidays and I was on my way to primary 2 then but when I got to lag he enrroll me to private school and I was taken back to nursery 3 because baba (me) no Sabi even speak English as at then, and I still remember that very moment very well.

So like how many years of age do you guys think I might be then cuz all the memories are still fresh in my brain so for me to still remember everything then, I am thinking maybe i was 7 or 9 then. I’m so confuse.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related