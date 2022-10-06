I Inherited A Country With Bombs Going Off In Cities – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed he inherited a country at crossroads with bombs detonating in cities of Nigeria.

Buhari disclosed this during the passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony of cadets of regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna on Thursday.

He, however, said his administration has been able to manage Nigeria’s security crisis since assuming office in 2015.

“When this government came in 2015, we inherited a country at crossroads with bombs going off with frightening frequency even in our cities, and we came in to manage the crisis,” he said.

Buhari called on the cadets to replicate the spirit of social cohesion they learned at the NDA and be incorruptible models to society.

He stressed that the cadets emerged in the era of expanding global security threats.

A total of 239 cadets, including those from sister African countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niger Republic, Chad, and Uganda are passing out from the Academy as junior military officers.

Among the dignitaries present are service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali; Senate President Ahmed Lawan; the governors of Niger and Kaduna States, as well as National Assembly members.



