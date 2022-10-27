I Just Realized I Was Shortlisted For N-Power Batch C

Guys could this be late already as I just realized this when I logged into my portal, what can I do at this point please?
Related Posts
- CEO Of Paxful ‘Had A Dream Of Nigeria Becoming United & Among The Richest Nations’
- Peter Obi Commends The Nigerian That Mounted The LP’s Flag On Mount Kilimanjaro
- He Changed The Currency In 1984; He Is Changing It Again In 2022 – Shehu Sani
- Police Release Emergency Phone Numbers For The 36 States & FCT
- Pablo Mari, Five Others Stabbed In A Milan Shopping Centre. Suspect Arrested