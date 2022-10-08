I Know What It Means To Be Hungry – Prophetess Rose Kelvin Feeds The Poor (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s9Y80IWF3o

“I Lost My Both Parents at A Very Tender Age, I Know What It Means to Be Hungry” – Popular Nigerian Prophetess Rose Kelvin (Watch Video)

It was a moment of happiness, excitement and day to be remembered for widows and thousands of less privileged Nigerians as renowned Nigerian Prophetess, Rose Kelvin rekindled hope with her resource.

‘We should look out for the poor,” Kelvin said while feting millions of people with food items as well as financial support.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the prophetess noted that nothing less than 5000 widows and the needy were supported, adding that that’s her own way of marking the country’s 62nd independence.

Recall that her ministry had started the programme in the past three year with the aim of providing succour for Nigerians.

Kelvin said: “I think it is time to ponder if we have gained freedom. If God has launched you into financial freedom and you are privileged and you enjoy financial freedom, why don’t you reach out to others?

She noted that it is painful that so many people are still living in poverty, adding that Jesus feeds thousands in the Bible and her ministry would not desist from such an example.

According to her, Jesus believed so much in daily bread, therefore she wouldn’t only give people “fish” but would teach them how to fish by providing necessary support for people to live independently.

“I like Sustainability, so all these widows, I don’t know 99 per cent of them but I am touched anytime I see them.

I can understand their pain because I have been there. I lost my parents at a tender age and I know how important food could be,” Rose Kelvin said.

She said her promise was never to turn her back on the poor anytime God blesses her, stressing that the outreach was part of her commitment to the promise.

Prophetess Rose said her soft heart for widows came from the many things her mother suffered after the mother lost her husband and her paternal family pushed her out.

The event, which took place in the Gudu area of Abuja saw thousands of widows smiling back to their destination with food supply and financial support.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the women, who received financial support said she had borrowed N20, 000 to farm with an interest rate of N4,000 monthly but her inability had led to a Police case, which thereafter worsened her terminal illness of high blood pressure before Kelvin came to her rescue.

Prophetess Rose Kelvin Ministries, touching lives.



Source: https://e-newsdesk.com/i-lost-my-both-parents-at-a-very-tender-age-i-know-what-it-means-to-be-hungry-popular-nigerian-prophetess-rose-kelvin-watch-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related