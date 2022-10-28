I Love This Part Of Suratul Rahman

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

O company of jinn and mankind, if you are able to pass beyond the regions of the heavens and the earth, then pass. You will not pass except by authority [from Allah].

So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: