Pics ingredients.

Stockfish. 1200

Egusi. 700

Meat. 700

Pomo. 400

Ukazi. 150

Fresh pepper 100

Ata gbigbe. 100

Crayfish. 100

Pics 2 boiled the proteins with onions and seasoning.

Pics 3

Fried the egusi with oil and fresh pepper after mashing with onion and and little water.

Added ukazi leaf off camera after soup was done. Let it for some mins and brought it down.

Pics 4 food is ready.

Bon-apetit.

