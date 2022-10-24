‘I Might Be Impotent! What Happened When I Wanted To Have Sex’

Hello.

I feel I’m impotent and I’m really worried. Extra worried. I’ve never had penetrative sex all my life and I’m 26. Since 2013, I’ve been a chronic masturbator. I felt it was safe since i read online that it had no side effect. So i felt I’m good till i was with my girlfriend. We tried having sex and I couldn’t penetrate her. I wasn’t hard enough. We tried several times again and it was the same thing. She broke up with me. Fast forward to February this year. I was with another babe, we linked up and tried to have sex but still the same thing. I felt I wasn’t attracted to her. Another in June and I wasn’t even erect one bit.

Then i got so worried. Went to the hospital, and the doctor said i was okay medically. Tried herbs and still didn’t feel confident. I read somewhere on nairaland where a guy saiid he used Zinc supplement. I’ve stopped masturbating. And I’ve been using the supplement too. But I’m really not convinced cos I don’t wake up with erections but when I’m awake, i get hard.

Please, I’m dying. I need help ������

