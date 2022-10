I was just playing around the app when I mistakenly clicked on the withdraw button. The process was so simple that I thought It wouldn’t work. Until I saw “loan processing.”

I just sent them a mail though. I am waiting for the day to break so I can put a call across.

This is ridiculous honestly. 15k to pay 19.5k in just 14days. I can’t take it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related