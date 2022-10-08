‘I Reported My Greedy Landlord. His House May Be Demolished!!!’

I am a yearly tenant and do not owe my landlord. The man decided to be greed and I had no option but to report him to office of public offender.

It happened that his negligence almost cost me my life and destroyed my properties, AC, TV, Shelve, speaker etc.

When it happened people told me to claim damages but I refused citing that I didn’t want to take advantage of the situation, being alive is enough for me. The landlord was even begging me not to report the matter than he will compensate me. I told him I have no intention of reporting it, that he should just fixed his house back.

This man didn’t fix the house, I called and called but he refused. I had to fix it myself and moved in because searching for a house is too expensive. I needed more time to search and get a better place. For two months I was out of my house because of the job going on. But when I moved in, I was surprised that this same landlord that begged me to be calm came and started disturbing me to pay his rent.

I was surprised, my rent hasn’t expired, for two months I didn’t stay in the house because of your negligence, my properties got damaged and I am not asking for compensation, I just moved in, yet to settle and you are pressuring me for a rent that hasn’t expired.

I told him I will pay when my rent expires but will remove the money I spent doing work he wasn’t supposed to do. This man refused and started shouting. I didn’t expect him to behave the way he did after every thing that happened so I told him, I will be packing out of the house instead when my rent expires.

To my surprise the man brought a quit notice and asked me to leave his house the following month. Now that action got me angry and I decided to ask for compensation for my damaged properties.

Today, I filed a formal petition costing everything that got damaged and everything amounts to one million. The person handling the case after narrating the story to him and showed him video and picture evidence he became so angry and further extended the case to Lagos State Building agency which means the house will be surveyed for structural integrity and if it fails the test, demolish will follow.

I didn’t want to toe this part but the landlord allowed greed to blind him. You caused someone damages worth millions, he didn’t request for pay back, his rent is still running yet you are pressuring him to pay days after he moved in.

Let him face the consequences of his greed

