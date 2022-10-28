“I Saw A Dead Family Friend Two Years Later”

I have never believed in reincarnation but my eyes did saw one yesterday

Here’s the story:

Year 2020, I think around may according to his parents because I can’t recollect, this neighbor of ours and close friend to my sibling was into cultism.

There’s was a cult clash at ikorodu that year and he lost his life, I wasn’t told I was there life when police released his corpse to his parents and I was even part of those who digged the grave he was buried. Two years ago oo..

Now, this is year 2022, I saw this boy at orile, he wanted to board the bus I was in with my girlfriend. Immediately we both saw each other I wanted to scream but I couldn’t I don’t know how. But everyone in the bus saw my reaction, this boy disappeared on that spot.

This isn’t a made up story, if there’s any nairalander at orile bustop around that time will testify to this.

Omo! I still can’t believe what I saw, I cried till I got home, my girlfriend was shocked and speechless as well. How did he do that? How did he disappear in midst of people? Why is he not dead? There’s obviously something spiritual about this that I’m not told.

His mom has been hospitalized since we got home and I explained everything that happened. He was her only child. This is so disheartening and scary as well

