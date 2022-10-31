I Was Doubtful, Confused During Presidential Primary – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, opened up on some of what transpired during the party’s presidential primaries.

Speaking when he met with the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, at the residence of its National Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Tinubu admitted that he was “in doubt and confused” at some point during the exercise.

The former Lagos State governor also alluded to the roles played by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), and Northern governors led by Kaduna and Kano States Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje respectively that led to his emergence as the party’s flagbearer.

He explained that the assurance by Buhari that he would remain neutral throughout the process and the El-Rufai-led Northern governors endorsement that power should shift to the South-West were the major factors that contributed to his emergence.

He said, “The North proved to me that Nigeria can survive its unity. Some people want President Muhammadu Buhari to announce someone but the President said No. He insisted the process must go on democratically. The president said anyone that would mess up the APC process would see the other side of his eyes. He remained upright and saw to the process to the end.

“Northern APC Governors resolved that the Presidency must go to the South and especially South-West. Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and others supported me to the end. The battle was tough and at a point I was in doubt. There were many rumours and I became confused of what to believe.”

Tinubu stressed that he enjoyed the support of Buhari who had affirmed his full support to make sure he (Tinubu) wins the election.

“President Buhari told me I promoted his name with the way I won the primary election because the process was clean and transparent and nobody can accuse him of manipulating the process. President Buhari said I gave him credibility and I deserved to be President.

“When I asked him to nominate the VP candidate for me, he said I should pick whoever I want and it is the reason I chose a competent man in Kashim Shettima who never lost any election and protected Christians in time of trouble in his state,” he stated.

Tinubu said he had earlier visited Chief Fasoranti before the presidential primary and the Afenifere leader prayed for him to win the election.

“Baba has prayed for me and I said once I got it I will come back. I thank God Almighty that the dream of that time has come to reality. The battle was much. There are many of them that wanted Buhari to anoint another person but he ( Buhari) said no. Some of the northern governors came together and resolved that it (power) has to go to South.

“One thing that is certain, no Yoruba men and women opposed this ticket. They support this ticket. I want to tell you that I will bring the trophy home. It is not just a Yoruba thing. It is a Nigeria project.

In his response, Pa Fasoranti, who briefly prayed for the APC candidate, simply declared, “Tinubu will win the election”.

https://punchng.com/i-was-doubtful-confused-during-presidential-primary-tinubu/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1667160031

