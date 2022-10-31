The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, said he would check all excesses of transport unions and motor park touts if elected governor in 2023.

Speaking on Sunday evening at the formal presentation of the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, to indigenes of the state residing in Lagos State, Adediran said he was prepared to give residents of the state a new lease of life.

The event was held on Sunday evening at the Nigerian Airforce, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adediran, who played host at the event, said, “We will provide a new leadership in Lagos State.

“We will check the excesses of motor touts as well as Iyaloja and Babaloja in the state.

“Anyone that closes any market in the state would be sent to prison. I am not going to have any godfather.

“We will ensure that any money collected as revenue in Lagos State is spent for the people of the state as against what is currently obtainable in the state.”

According to him, the time has come to liberate the people of the state.

Adediran said that his administration would provide opportunity for peaceful co-existence between indigenes and non-indigenes in the state.

He said that efforts would be made to ensure that all residents of the state continue to live in peace and harmony under his government.

Meanwhile, the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria on Sunday said it would commence its proposed seven-day strike from Monday over alleged extortion and harassment from the motor park management and thugs popularly known as Agbero.



https://punchng.com/i-will-check-excesses-of-lagos-touts-jandor/

