I Will Hand Over Nigeria That Is Free From Insecurity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the country till the end of his tenure in 2023.

The President who assured that he will hand over a Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders made promise while conferring National Honours on 450 Nigerians and non-Nigerians in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president, who stated this while conferring the awards on the recipients in Abuja on Tuesday, said the affected citizens had distinguished themselves in the service of the nation and humanity.

”We must always endeavour to do our best for our country. We will continue to root out all forms of banditry, criminality, terrorism and insurgency in the land.As I stated earlier in my Independence address to the nation, I will hand over a Nigeria that is free from insecurity to the next generation of leaders.”

Speaking on the national honours, the President added that citizens who contribute to national development deserve to be encouraged and appreciated. ”The National Honours are not merely decorative. They remind us of an important part of our responsibility as citizens.

He commended the National Awards Committee headed by Justice Sidi Muhammad, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and the Emir of Lafia for a great and patriotic duty in diligently going through over 5,000 submissions and coming up with their recommendations.

The president noted that the screening and selection of nominees for this year’s award as always, followed established broad criteria, in accordance with the National Honours Act CAP.N43 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They include but not limited to: ‘‘consistent and meaningful participation in community and/or national development; rendering unsolicited, selfless and philanthropic services to humanity;

”Outstanding sacrifice in the defence of a cause popularly adjudged to be positive, relevant and beneficial to the nation and community.’’

Other criteria listed by the President for selecting the recipients are: Distinct act of bravery in the protection and/or defence of national interest, public peace, safety of life and property.

Remarkable achievement in any field of expertise where the person’s activities in that field have made significant contributions to the attainment of national goals and objectives.

‘‘Immense contributions towards the uplift of community, state, nation and/or humanity through achievements by way of inventions and bringing outstanding honour and glory to the state through personal dedication and patriotic commitment.

”Service with integrity is also a basis for the selection process.’’ While emphasising that nation building involves a lot of sacrifice by the citizenry, the president declared that citizens who contributed to national development deserved to be encouraged and appreciated.

He, therefore, lauded the 2022 National Award recipients for distinguishing themselves in various ways ‘‘for the purpose of recreating a new Nigeria of our dreams through respect for the rule of law, image laundering, transparency and accountability in management of scarce resources.’’

The president added that those in the private sector had also creditably discharged themselves in business, entertainment, hospitality, transportation and other forms of human endeavours to transform Nigeria.

‘‘We have amongst the recipients today, Amb. Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who are doing our country proud on the international scene.

