“I’m 43% Nigerian”: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Stirs Reactions, Opens Up on Exciting Next Line of Action

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has dropped a new revelation about her genealogy, and it is exciting news for Nigerians Markle, in a statement, revealed she is 43 per cent Nigerian while announcing her next plan of action

The announcement has stirred reactions in the Nigerian social media space, with many expressing their willingness to receive the Duchess with open arms

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is making headlines after she revealed that she is 43% Nigerian, an announcement that has been met with jubilation and applause from many Nigerians.

Meghan made this revelation public during the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, via the Mirror UK during a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards.

Meghan Markle says she will be digging deeper into her genealogy. According to the Duchess, she took a genealogy test and discovered she is 43% Nigerian. “I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago. I’m 43% Nigerian” Meghan announced proudly.

Ziwe, a Nigerian-American, who was shocked by the revelation, asked: “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?” Duchess of Sussex reveals her next line of actions Meghan revealed she would take further steps into discovering more about her genealogy. She told her listeners:

“I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

