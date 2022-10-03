I’m Proud Of My Job – Pretty Cobbler Boasts

To GOD be all Glory

in Nigeria, after school there’s no work. You just have to make a means of survival for yourself

Boluwatife Rosanje is the proud shoemaker-CEO of RARE Creations (acronyms derived from- Rosanje Anuoluwapo Rebecca Evangel).

Last born in a family of 4 kids to Mr. & Mrs Rosanje from Odogbolu local government in Ijebu, Ogun state, the multifaceted Boluwatife shares her experiential journey as a female shoemaker with GODSPOWERPROJECT

GPP- How has the experience been?

RARE- It has been wonderful, you know how life is, sometimes business will be rosy and other times somehow, but in everything you just have to give thanks to GOD, because I really appreciate GOD, it’s not by my power neither by my might.

GPP- What continues to motivate you?

RARE- I think me, I see myself as a product of grace, and the support and encouragement I get from my family and friends continue to push me to do more and do better.

GPP- What are your Major challenges

RARE- Basically financial challenges and another challenge to me is the schooling aspect. I graduated secondary school about 3-4 years ago, now imagine my mates are in school, learning, my major concern now is I dont want to see my mates and dodge, that’s my major prayer. Me not being in school now, GOD knows best, even Nigeria itself is so messed up, because I wrote jamb and passed, but the university are doing as they like. My major challenge is the need to work on my finance, family and schooling.

GPP- Let’s discuss greatest reward and memorable moments

RARE-

Rare Creations will be 2 years by October 17, I was trying to pen down my customer database, I couldn’t document them all and I just decided I’d just throw a general anniversary party where everyone should just come, because I intended to do something special for my customers but I lost count. I really thank GOD for every reward, support and love from everywhere.

GPP- Your advice to general public?

RARE- After GOD, the first thing in life is loving yourself, when you love yourself and know what you love, because I know I’m a fashion person and so in life, you have to have self discovery, self confidence and high self esteem. The road to self discovery involves knowing what makes you happy because your happiness should be your first priority because there are times you’ll be down with nobody to help, so you have to cheer yourself up. Like I noticed sketching illustrations works for me.

GPP- Don’t you feel intimidated in this Male dominated hustle

RARE- Do I? I don’t, I’m even proud of it actually, you know it makes a difference being a lady-shoemaker. I say yes, I’m proud of my job, that’s what I do for a living.

I came across my boss- a female making footwear and I thought, ‘wow, a lady can do this too’, but every of her apprentices were male. It became ‘since she can do this, I can learn it also’ so I had it in mind to learn it.

GPP- Where do you see RARE Creations in 2 years?

RARE- I see the business going international outside Nigeria, though that involves working on myself first, because you just can’t go international without knowing what the international market entails, the locations and you know the way we satisfy our Nigerian customers cannot be the same way to satisfy our abroad customers. I want to see my works in boutiques over there, partnering with businesses and companies over there. Home and abroad actually, because you cannot go there and forget your source

GPP- Describe your relationship with GOD

RARE- I use it as a slang already, when GOD is your Sugar Daddy, you just do anyhow. Because me and GOD just click. HE’S my close pal. We discuss and do things together.

Being a lady in a male industry, there are some touches there, but GOD is my close Pal. HE never leaves me, always with me.

GPP- If not this business what would you be doing now?

RARE- If not this business probably as I graduated from school I’d be in a hurry to enter university and then when I’m done with university I’ll now come back because in Nigeria, after school there’s no work. You just have to make a means of survival for yourself.

GPP- What is the common misconception about ladies in this profession?

RARE- People get it wrong by saying it’s a guys work dont forget the saying that “what a man can do a woman can do better” and some people say it’s a dirty job and I use to tell people my Yoruba proverb that says “its inside the dirt that we find money “

GPP- So how do you handle clients who ask you out?

RARE- Clients who ask me out I go straight to the point, if I’m interested I’ll tell you but if I’m not, we’ll just maintain client-customer relationship. I dont bring fun or pleasure into my business. There was a time I had a boyfriend, I said to him ‘when it’s time to work let’s go straight to the point about business here and when we talk about our relationship that’s another ballgame. If you want to make pam, bro you’re gonna pay but I might give boyfriend discount but you’re gonna pay

GPP- How did the RARE Creations come about?

RARE- I was in school when I got the RARE,

I was class captain and there’s this room where I usually pray or read. This particular day I was observing a personal fast and the inspiration just popped. So I started wondering what the RARE meant. I have not dreamt of this shoemaking venture then. I only got the name first and over time it started coming to me

R- Rosanje/ Rebecca

A- Anuoluwapo/Adetutu

R- Rebecca

E- Evangel

I asked my mum how my Evangel name came about and she said they were on evangelism outreach when she gave birth to me. I was given birth to during evangelism.

So later when I learned the business and looking for a brand name, the RARE was whistling in my head, in my heart and everywhere and I just added the Creations. RARE Creations has been in existence for over 2 years

FB- RARE Creations

Instagram- Mhiz_rare

Where I mostly post pictures of my works

