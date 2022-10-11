I’m Sorry For Throwing You Out – Baby Daddy Pleads With Mum Of Little Obidient Girl

A Nigerian man claiming to be the father of little Chioma Success has taken to social media to ask Nigerians to help him beg his babymama for forgiveness after he chased her away while she was pregnant.

Recall, Chioma Success became famous after participating in Peter Obi’s rally. Her mother also revealed that her baby daddy had abandoned them.

Speaking days after the girl rose to fame, Abuchi alleged to be the father of the girl and sent out an apology to the girl’s mother.

My name is Abuchi Eze. I know her did her wrong. She was pregnant and I chased her out. But please I need you all to help me and beg Gift. Success is my daughter. I want her back. It’s not because of the money. If going to prison will make you forgive me, then I will go.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjkp-tXpYwn/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d7c3cdb4-8e6d-4437-8e15-d3e7703452b7#

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7374354/mum-chioma-little-girl-joined#117409885

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related