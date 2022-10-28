“I’m Sorry” – Nigerian Lady Begs A Man She Rejected 3 Years Ago (Pix)

A Nigerian man, Tommy Viccetti, has refused to accept a lady who rejected him three years ago. In a tweet he made on October 26, Tommy said he is no longer the man he was in 2019, meaning he won’t accept the lady.

Tommy attached a conversation he had with the lady in November 2019, during which she refused to give him her WhatsApp number.

The Nigerian lady runs back to Tommy in 2022 to plead for forgiveness

In a dramatic U-turn, the lady went back to Tommy’s DM after three years and pleaded to be forgiven for her actions.

The lady in question said she regrets not giving him the number he requested. Tommy tweeted: “Sorry, I am not the same man I was in 2019. Probably went through my recent photos and saw the boy has cleaned up good.”

