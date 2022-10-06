“Immediately I Broke Up With Him, He Started Destroying My Fruit Business”

After taking the advice of meaningful nairlanders on this https://www.nairaland.com/7341050/he-wants-date-he-doesnt.

This is the aftermath.

I arranged for a meet-up with him to discuss my supposed assumptions. He told me, “he doesn’t hate my child, but he feels my son was gargling like a mewling child.”

I asked him to elucidate. Which he did and I politely told him that if he gargled, it was because he’s still four. I think he should give my son time and establish a friendly relationship with him.

It was like my pep talks rattled him and he immediately slapped me that I have insulted him and trapped his pride. I was like, what!!!

This was a harmless discussion. Why did you slap me? He started apologising. He said he didn’t know what came over him.

I told him to leave my shop. I told him I will call him when I’m less angry.

To me, I wanted to pipe low and take his word for it. He asked for some money to take bolt home because he didn’t come out with cash. I went into the shop and gave him.

After that day I didn’t call him or wanted to have anything to do with him. To my greatest surprise yesterday, he came to my shop and started assaulting me so that I can’t leave. I was like, I never wanted to date you before. I was just considering your proposal.

That little tussle was what led to him scattering the fruits I bought. My neighbours came to our shop and before I knew it, he has raze all my goods.

My neighbours called the market chairman and they bungled him to the police station.

What is wrong with men this day? I didn’t collect anything from him. Thank God I took the advice of nairalanders. You guys helped me to identify this before going into it.

Thank you, all.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related