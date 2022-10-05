Imo Women Defy Downpour, Rally For Tinubu, Say Tinubu Is Their Choice

Igbo women on Wednesday converged on Owerri, the Imo state capital on a solidarity rally for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The women who gathered at the Ndubuisi Kanu stadium, march through some streets in Owerri, causing gridlocks in some parts of the metropolis.

Adorning different APC insignia, the women displayed some placards with messages of support for the APC’s presidential candidate.

According to them, Tinubu was better positioned and prepared to lead the country in 2023.

Not even the afternoon’s downpour in the city deterred the women from marching in support of the presidential bid of the former Lagos state governor.

The wife of the governor of the state, Chioma Uzodinma, said that the Igbo women were in the state to display their support for Tinubu.

She said that the women were optimistic that Tinubu and all the APC candidates across all levels would clinch victories.

