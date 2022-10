Google just changed their doodle to celebrate the Most Populous black nation on Earth.

Happy Independence Nigeria, no matter the huddles we face as a people, we have no other country to call our own. We will get there one day…the Labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

We are proud of you.

#LongLiveNigeria

#LongLiveAfrica

#LongLiveTheBlackRace

#LongLiveYou

#LongLiveMe

