Insecurity: FCTA Distributes 60 Operational Vehicles To Security Agencies

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday in Abuja distributed 60 operational vehicles to security agencies, as part of efforts to combat security threats in the territory.

The vehicles were distributed to the Police Force, and military and paramilitary organizations.

Others are the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, said at the presentation that the intervention was to help improve the capacity of security agencies in the FCT to optimally discharge their duties.

Bello, who enjoined the beneficiaries to use the vehicles judicioUsly, disclosed that each of the vehicles was backed by a three-year maintenance contract.

He reiterated that the FCT remained safe, adding that the administration had confidence in the ability of security agencies to provide adequate security to the territory.

The minister, therefore, pledged FCTA’s continuous support to the security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“What we are doing today is to showcase the FCTA’s contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts.

“It is our expectation that these vehicles and other security equipments will be put to effective use.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has put in place several measures to confront current security challenges and to contain the threats posed by criminals in all forms and guises.

“Through the efforts of our security agencies, many potentially devastating criminal acts have been prevented.

“In fact, I make bold to say that for every crime committed, several others were nipped in the bud,” Bello said.

The minister enjoined residents to support the efforts of government and security agencies to secure the territory.

“Residents also have roles to play in this collective fight against crime and criminality by promptly reporting to the relevant security agencies any suspicious individual or situation.

“It is only by doing this, that the fight against crime can truly be won,” he said.

Bello disclosed that the FCTA Security Council had approved the disbursement of N500 million to the six Area Councils for the commencement of community policing.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, noted that the procurement of the 60 operational vehicles, fitted with communication gadgets, would enhance the security architecture of the territory.

“This modest effort by the FCT Administration is also in line with Section 14(2) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Therefore, the FCT Administration places priority on the safety and security of lives and property,” she added.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman, assured that the police and other benefiting agencies would ensure judicious use of the vehicles.

Usman, represented by Kayode Egbetokun, the AIG in Charge of Zone 7, thanked the FCT Administration for its usual support to the security agencies.

Also, the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, observed that the prevailing security challenges in the nation’s capital had overshadowed the laudable infrastructural provisions in the territory.

Adeyemi, however, lauded the FCTA for the provision of workable operational vehicles to boost security of lives and property in the territory.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/insecurity-fcta-distributes-60-operational-vehicles-to-security-agencies/amp/

