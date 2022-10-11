‘IPOB, E No Go Better For You’ – Soldier Laments Killing Of His Colleagues In Enugu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxOac3FjqL8

Secessionist militiamen have attacked an army unit at Achi community in Oji River LGA, Enugu killing four persons, including three soldiers. The attack was said to have been carried out during the sit at home exercise usually observed in the Southeast on Mondays.

In the video, the colleagues of the slain soldiers can be heard lamenting the loss.



From Sun News

Gunmen have reportedly shot four soldiers dead in Iyiachi community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The attack is coming 24 hours after a police station was attacked and set ablaze in the same local government. Two people, including a policeman and a civilian who had gone to the station to lodge a complaint, were killed by the gunmen. Though details of the attack were still sketchy at press time, a viral video showed the dead bodies of the dead soldiers.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/gunmen-kill-4-soldiers-in-enugu/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related