Is It Possible To Marry Her?

Good morning guys!!! A friend asks me his question yesterday and within myself I think its a taboo, or maybe the Christian doctrine might not allow this!

His father’s elder brother wife, had a daughter for another man before marrying the dads elder brother. My guy said he”s in love with the girl. He then asked me that question confidentially but I said I’ll answer him after I have consulted my friends about it. pls my fellow nairalanders is this right or should one call it madness?

He really wants to marry the Lady!!! But looking at it I think they are not related in any ways now.

