Is Righteousness Only In The Heart?

It is true that “God sees the heart but man looks at the outward appearance”, but the same Bible says “let your light so shine before men that they may see your good work and glorify your father which is in heaven”.. God still wants you to show outward righteousness so that your light will shine before men and they will see your good works and glorify God.

Men do not have the privilege of seeing our hearts, but God wants you to show them how Godly your heart is by the character you display, and in dressing, in telling the truth, in not collecting bribe, in not duping people, in not fornicating, in not comitting adultery, in not committing evil….

Happy Sunday.

