Is Your Girlfriend Really Your Girlfriend?

Have you people ever asked yourself that question sincerely? What’s so special about you that makes you think that your so called babe is dating just you? Is it your money or car or house or looks? Why are you special? You think you’re the only one with whatever qualities you think you have ? Bro trust me , 95% of you are in a relationship with yourself or best case scenario you are sharing one girl with at least 5 other guys, take it or leave it.

As for me I have made my peace with this, I don’t expect loyalty anymore, I know that the only time I’m truly with someone is when I make it official between God and man and we get married, till then let the games begin. I never mean what I say to any girl, I don’t love anyone, I’m just flowing with the tides, and I know any girl talking to me now is definitely doing the same and it’s cool.

It’s when you start deceiving yourself that you have found your dream girl and she loves you, that’s when you become the clown. Whatever you have, there are 6 billion guys out there with more, so if that girl isn’t wearing your ring, bro you’re dating yourself or in a polygamous relationship with a girl who has other boyfriends too. Many of you won’t agree but deep down you know your babe has other babes.

