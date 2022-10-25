Islamic Police, Hisbah Impounds 5,800 Bottles Of Beer In Kano State

Islamic Police, Hisbah Impounds 5800 Bottles Of Beer In Kano State

This was contained in the statement made on Monday by Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, in Kano while inspecting the impounded vehicles at the Hisbah office.



Operatives of Sharia police, Hisbah, Kano State Commission and the Sharia Board have impounded three vehicles laden with 5,800 bottles of beer.

According to the board’s spokesman, Lawan Fagge, the three vehicles were impounded on Sunday. Noting that a Mercedes Benz car, had 1,800 bottles of beer in it; a Sienna minibus, conveying 3,000 bottles of beer and a Volkswagen Golf car conveying 1,000 bottles of beer.

Ibn-Sina commended the anti-intoxicants unit that impounded the vehicles for its efforts at ensuring the stoppage of consumption of alcoholic beverages and harmful drugs in the state.

The Commander-General gave assurance that the board would not relent in its efforts at sanitising Kano State of all forms of vices, especially drug peddling and abuse.

He directed the Legal Department of the board to follow due process by handing over the consignment to the court for necessary action.

“Kano State Hisbah Board is working assiduously to ensure full compliance and strict adherence to laws and regulations, Islamic teachings, good morals, and peaceful coexistence between different ethnic and religious groups.

“The board will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives,’’ he stressed.

Jamilu Hassan-Yakasai, head of the anti-Intoxicants unit had earlier noted that the three vehicles were impounded while in their attempts to convey beer into Kano.

Jamilu explained that the unit was working in the 44 local government areas of the state to ensure full compliance and strict adherence to laws banning sale and consumption of intoxicants in Kano State.

“The unit would not relent until beer consumption became history in Kano State,” he said.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/25/islamic-police-hisbah-impounds-5800-bottles-beer-kano-state

