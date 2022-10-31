Jalingo APC Chairman Suspended Over Allegations Of Working For PDP

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jalingo, Alhaji Bashir Bakari, has been suspended by members of the party executives in the council.

The suspension, as noticed by DAILY POST, came on Sunday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state, after a vote of no confidence was passed on him.

The suspension, which was contained in a statement read and made available to newsmen, said the action has become necessary following the activities of the chairman which the executive believed is detrimental to the party.

The party’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the council, Mohammed Dahiru, said “it has become evidently clear that Bashir Bakari activities and actions are prejudicial to the overall interest of the party at the wards, local government and state levels.”

Citing Article 21(1)(lll)(V)(Vll) of the party’s constitution, the action of the embattled chairman towards the party and its members, they said, is entirely” contrary to the party’s constitution.”

Wondering why the chairman had failed to adhere strictly to the party’s laid down rules, they went ahead to accuse him of “handpicking without adherence to the provisions of the party constitution when summoning for a meeting.”

Piqued by such acts, they noted that “this biases and dictatorial tendencies of Bashir Bakari has created discord particularly among the youths who are known to be foot soldiers of the party and constitute the largest age group in the party.”

More to that, his actions, as held by them “has made some prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to openly state that they have already pocketed APC chairman of Jalingo local government council.”

Vowing to reverse their actions, the chairman, as stated in their letter “is exhibiting disloyalty, insubordination to some of the party’s stakeholders which is gross misconduct to the party and violates party constitution.”

In a swift reaction, the embattled chairman told DAILY POST that the suspension would not hold water “because all the due process were not followed.”

Alleging that the purported suspension was sponsored by some persons who according to him does not have the party at heart, he urged the party’s faithful to disregard the purported suspension which he believed would not see the light of the day.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/30/jalingo-apc-chairman-suspended/

