James Brown Dumps Crossdressing, Repackages As Man After Leaked Sex Video (Photos)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has abandoned women’s clothing after his s3x video with an unidentified lady was shared online.

The 23-year-old who has been posting photos of himself on social media dressed as a man has also crowned himself as the ‘prince of Africa’.

The crossdresser made the switch days after the s3x tape went viral and he has been advertising masculine outfits for abparticular fashion brand.

In one of the photos he posted on Instagram, James introduced himself and the prince of Africa.

“Meet the prince of Africa,” he wrote.

In another photo, James Brown wrote: ”So now you know am a man, My dream Career is to become a big Business man, Brand Manager and a Doctor.”



https://www.tori.ng/news/218433/james-brown-dumps-crossdressing-repackages-as-man.html

