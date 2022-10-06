What will be your reflexive reaction if you are told that you have an opportunity to work with international gold cooperation that pays 200 dollars per week and a palatable working hour! All you need to do is come with 600 thousand Naira (or your local currency equivalent) for your work permit, medical fitness check and other working preliminaries for an immigrant. Wow! Sounds like your dream opportunity and a way to JAPA (JAPA is a common parlance for leaving Nigeria for a better country as a result of the debilitating condition of her economy, politics, and general societal flaws)

With the apparition of such opportunity, there is the inherent Thomas that serves as a scrutiny and check for every opportunity of scandalousness nonetheless the other side of us trumps this cynical clairvoyance with the sentiment of trust for the carrier of the “good” news. After a period of tussle with your inner matrix and your rationality, you decide to be daring and give it a risk, Afterall, you know this person offering the opportunity.

Well, the above is just a prelude to a one week of adventurousness and first-hand experience of how I fell for the Qnet job scam in Burkina Faso. Hence, it is a moral responsibility to unmask the hideous operation of this swelling swath in bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso. Hopefully this will save any one from the whole daringness and desperado of going down to Burkina Faso, and serve as an information for security personnel to put these people in check. Hopefully, the companies being impersonated, sees reason to make a public disclaimer and proceed to legal action as this is a case of impersonation and sabotage of company’s reputation.

So, what are we talking about?

In the simplest way of expression, the whole job whisk is disguise of a marketing company called Qnet! Because of its stampeded image in the internet, many branches of their operation have found it impossible to garner more members, which is the only way of retrieving your startup capital. Bombay HC order better describes the ideological conception of Qnet when he said “It is a chain where a person is fooled and then he is trained to fool others to earn money”.

A simple query in the web with the following key words “is Qnet a scam”? will fetch several articles warning against their unethical operation. Wikipedia extensively exposes Qnet, down to revealing that its operation is considered illicit in many countries “The company operates legally in some countries, but has been charged as a Ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing in countries like India. The government of India and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India banned the site in the country after a protest spread in Bangalore”.

Now you see why they take different names to obfuscate their true identity; because if you are told “Qnet”, you will do your findings and save yourself the hassle and futile escapade.

Inside Qnet bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso

the operation of this unethical group is easy to flaw in an in-person view of their lodging accommodation and supposed company house. They operate sanctimoniously and talk so much about being millionaires back home and being “on a low” in Burkina Faso.

They stay in a rented 2-bedroom flat apartment which is uncomfortably overcrowded with over house mates. They reverence the new intakes and try to act like it’s just a process of acculturation, but in reality it is a bait.

Their office of operation is stamped with motivational quotes and they try to compel you to sign a form of membership. On this form, there is a section that confirms your willingness to join and ensures you are not coerce but in reality, they coarse you with every non-violent way possible. A retrospective view of the setting can easily make one associate them with a level of sectism and even cultism by extension of reasoning.

So why do they still operate and gain new members?

Imagine telling your friends and family that you are finally leaving Nigeria for search of a greener pasture, if you are that type, you may even brag about it and to crown it, this swath is bobo Dioulasso advice you to come without doing your proper immigration paper and working with a syndicate of currency exchangers and illegal transit agent, they manage to smuggle you through the blind spots of the borders between countries.

Hence, when it is dawn on the new recruits that they have just been swindled by their friend or family, they undergo a period of shock and disillusionment, considering their trust that has been trampled upon, this matures to a state of compromise and salvage when they consider the people back home that they have bragged to about their relocation and the entire journey back home especially alone, without the assistant of the Qnet agents that plot the illicit travel; they regret it all but reluctantly ossifies to a level of salvage, a spirit of resilience that motivates them to thrive irrespective of the odds. And like religion, once they accept this fate, they start to believe in it and begin their own campaign to recruit more people, using new pseudonym to seduce more people to this trap!

My take and solution

To tackle this syndicate is something beyond the writings of a scholar. Well, a couple person will be saved from this Burkina Faso job scam, but in the near distance, the Qnet operation in Burkina Faso will find a different synonym to mask their identity and in fact, facilitate more illegal migration and scam. The onus therefor lies in the hands of the government of Burkina Faso and the companies being impersonated to expedite action to stop this sect. The banning of their operation by countries like India and many more is the best call to action and I hope Burkina Faso follows suit.

Finally, before traveling out of your country or going for any opportunity, make sure to do exponential research of the opportunity, ask for images, videos, and every other thing that can clear every doubt.

I have chosen to exclude name mentioning and exact location description unless I am required by the rightful parties. I for one will make sure the rightful parties are informed of this scam, stay safe and daring!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related