Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder – Nigerians Deserve To Enjoy The Nourishing Goodness

Nigerians Deserve to Enjoy the Nourishing Goodness of Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder says Aproko Doctor, Obesere, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Adekola Tijani, and MamaNoNetwork.

Want a nourishing beverage made from natural cocoa that you can enjoy just the way you want it? Aproko Doctor has a word for you. Aproko Doctor in a viral video has introduced the goodness of Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder to Nigerians. In the short clip, he highlighted the need to make pure cocoa powder a part of everyday diet mostly because of its health benefits and the freedom it gives to prepare it in many exciting ways.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wel49u4fIA

Similarly, Obesere, Joke Muyiwa, and Mama No Network treated Lagos residents to the extraordinary goodness of Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder in a street storm last week.

The residents of Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, and Iyana Ipaja had an unforgettable experience as Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder turned an otherwise regular day into a fanfare.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAhd5BK5AMs

Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder in your neighborhood

At the event, the team introduced Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder and the numerous nourishing benefits it offers. To demonstrate Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder’s deliciousness, the nourishing drink was served to the crowd.

Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder is a product of Johnvents Industries Limited. It is made from the finest cocoa beans and is 100% natural and contains no additives. It is approved by NAFDAC and it is Halal and Kosher certified.

Packed with numerous health benefits, Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder supports a stronger immune system, maintains a healthy cognitive function, aids metabolism, and boosts energy and brain power.

Johnvents Pure Cocoa Powder is packed in 200g refill packs and 5g sachets and is available nationwide.

Place your order now https://shop.johnvents.com/shop/

