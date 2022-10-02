Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson, Rahama Sadau, Other Celebs In Tinubu’s Women Campaign

Punch Newspapers @MobilePunch

Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson, Rahama Sadau, Other Celebs Make Tinubu’s Women Campaign Team

Top Nollywood actresses have been listed on the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, which was released on Saturday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Independence Day announced the composition of the women’s campaign train with First Lady, Aisha Buhari; Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Nana, wife of vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, leading the pack.

In the 70-page campaign document, no fewer than 33 Nollywood and Kannywood actors were listed under the Creative and Entertainment Category.

They included veteran thespian, Joke Silva who chairs the category, Fausat Balogun, Rahama Sadau, Remi Oshodi, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Rose Odika, Sola Kosoko, Lanre Hassan (Iya Awero) Hajiya Nas, Lizzy Jay (Omo Ibadan), Princess Kalihat Bello among others.



