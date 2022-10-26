Kano Governorship: Labour Party Candidate Campaigns In Arabic

Some people will run with this saying…. “He is campaigning in Arabic… Nigeria is NOT an Islamic state… etc

Thankfully he is campaigning under the Labor Party

See English translation of the Billboard below:

The first part reads:

Bashir Isihaq Bashir, candidate contesting for Kano State Governor.

The second part reads:

* For Better Healthcare
* Good Education
* Improve Farming
* Access to Electricity

