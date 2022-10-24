Kano Is Beautiful (See Pictures)

I hope the mods will do justice to this, because they mostly don’t take northern cities to front page. I don’t know why.

Pls no tribal insult

Jus enjoy the thread

Kano

Kano (Ajami: كانو) is a city in northern Nigeria and the capital of Kano State.[2] It is the second largest city in Nigeria after Lagos, with over four million citizens living within 449 km2 (173 sq mi); located in the Sahel, south of the Sahara, Kano is a major route of the trans-Saharan trade. The city has been a trade and human settlement for millennia. It is the traditional state of the Dabo dynasty who since the 19th century have ruled as emirs over the city-state. Kano Emirate Council is the current traditional institution inside the city boundaries of Kano, and under the authority of the Government of Kano State

