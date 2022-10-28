Kanu To Remain In Custody: Appeal Court Upholds FG’s Stay Of Execution

The Court of Appeal on Friday upheld the Federal Government’s application for stay of execution of the October 13 judgment which set Nnamdi Kanu free.

Justice Haruna Tsanammi also ordered that the result of the ruling be forwarded to the Supreme Court within seven day for expeditious hearing.

This means Kanu, the self-styled leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, is expected to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services pending when the Supreme Court hears the case.

