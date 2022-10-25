Kashimbilla Hydroelectric Dam In Taraba Awaits Commissioning (Pictures)

Kashimbilla Hydroelectric Dam in Taraba state is set for Commissioning as the airstrip is completed.

https://twitter.com/StFreakingKezy/status/1584870468045053953

