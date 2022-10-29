The Katsina State Police Command has revealed that it has rescued at least 21 kidnap victims in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, while neutralising a number of terrorists.

The police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement on Friday adding that some terrorists escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

According to reports, the victims rescued comprises of 15 women and six children.The police command said it received a distress call that terrorists on motorbikes were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles in Buraji and Sabon Sara villages.

According to the statement, the Area Commander in Dutsinma, ACP Mohammad Makama, led a team of Police Tactical Units into the area, blocked the terrorists’ exit routes at Gandun Sarki village, engaged them into a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all the victims.

Isah added that investigations had began and the tactical team is still present in the area working to recover the dead bodies of the killed terrorists while arresting those injured.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/katsina-police-kill-terrorists-rescue-21-kidnap-victims/%3famp

