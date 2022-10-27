Kenneth Okonkwo Of LP Vs Festus Keyamo Of APC: Defending Manifestos (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Watch Moment Two barristers , Kenneth Okonkwo Of Labour Party and Festus Keyamo who are both Spokesperson of their party defending the manifesto of their principal.

Indeed the hardest job on earth now is to defend APC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xd9LtgfL6Sk

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: