Kidnappers Terrorise Ogun Communities, Residents Lament Ordeals

Residents of Ologede, Mowodani, Idase, Ajelanwa and Imeko in the Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State have lamented rising incidents of kidnapping in their communities.

PUNCH Metro gathered that there were four reports of kidnapping in Mowodani in September, while residents foiled an attempted kidnap in the same month.

The residents told our correspondent that the gunmen often attacked the communities during twilight and in the early hours of the morning, making it difficult for people to go about their daily business.

Our correspondent learnt that members of the communities usually contributed to pay the ransom demanded by the hoodlums.

A farmer, Thomas Oluwasise, said he escaped from four kidnappers who blocked his way from his farm in Mowodani.

He said, “I was on my way home around 7pm when four men suddenly emerged from the bush, armed with pump-action rifles. They blocked the road with fallen tree trunks. The people who tried to kidnap me were Fulanis because I saw them clearly.”

The farmer said he entered the bush and rode as fast as he could to escape from the gunmen, as they shot into the air.

A member of Ologede community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had been told he was the next to be kidnapped.

He said, “Recently, we contributed the ransom for two members of the community, Toyin and Labule. The man who took the ransom to the kidnappers in the appointed place was severely beaten and tortured before they released them. One of them told me the kidnappers were looking for me.”

Another resident, Jonah Akinremi, said he evaded the kidnappers at Ologede on his way to Mowodani the previous week.

A leader of the Fulani community in Imeko-Afon, Fulani Amodu, appealed to the state government to beef up security in the communities.

The Baale of Shanka community in Imeko-Afon, Adegbola Olukunle said he had lodged complaints with the police and the Onimeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite.

A security expert, Lt. Col. Folusho Saka (retd) said kidnapping had become a billion-dollar industry in the country, adding that the government and civil societies must be proactive in the fight against the menace.

The Ogun State Amotekun Corps Commander, David Akinremi, told our correspondent that the corps was collaborating with the police to rid the communities of crime.

He noted that his men were also trailing the suspects.

The state police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the anti-kidnapping unit of the police at Eleweran, Abeokuta, was working to arrest the hoodlums.

“Some of the arrested kidnappers are already facing trial. We implore communities in the state to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement of strange faces to us,” he added.



https://punchng.com/residents-lament-ordeals-as-kidnappers-terrorise-ogun-communities/

