King Charles Appoints Rishi Sunak As UK’s Prime Minister

Sunak, UK’s 57th PM, is the first British-Asian & the second youngest in over 200+ years.

Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s next Prime Minister after meeting with King Charles III, who asked him to form a new Government.

Sunak, 42, emerged the only valid Nomination as leader of the Conservatives Party on Monday, 24th October.

Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss had submitted her resignation as “Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury” to the King at Buckingham Palace.



This is the first time the King will be inviting a PM to form a new Government, his mother did it the last time – On 6th September.

