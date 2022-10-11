King Charles III Will Be Coronated On May 6, 2023

The coronation of King Charles III will take place next year on Saturday 6 May, 2023. Buckingham Palace has confirmed.



At 74, King Charles III will be the oldest person to be so crowned in the British history.

The day was chosen with the Palace and in conjunction with the Church of England and the British Government. The coronation will take place at WestMinister Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Revd. Justin Welby.

The ceremony will be a solemn one that will see the King (alongside the Queen Consort) be anointed with holy oil, blessed, consecrated and have the Crown placed on his head.

